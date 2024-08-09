Glasgow For Sale: 4-bedroom 3-floor detached cottage near Kelvingrove Park for offers over £420,000

Corum have listed a 4-bedroom 2-bathroom cottage Mews property near Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow for offers over £420,000.

Built in the year 2000, this four bedroom Mews cottage is situated in Glasgow's Park District.

The property has been ‘beautifully maintained by the current proprietor’ and offers ‘flexible living space’ over three levels.

The accommodation comprises a reception hall, WC and ample storage. There is a downstairs sitting room, that could also be used as a fourth bedroom and off is the internal access to the large single garage and utility room. On the first floor is an open plan living kitchen and large bedroom with stylish ensuite shower room. There is also an equally stylish family bathroom. The top floor is home to two further well-proportioned bedrooms. The property also benefits from gas central heating and double glazing, CCTV, external storage cupboard and the roof was renewed in 2021. There is also access to a common garden to rear.

