Short-term let on one of Glasgow's most expensive streets in B-listed building refused planning permission

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 10:44 GMT
A short-term let on one of Glasgow’s most expensive streets has been refused planning permission by Glasgow City Council.

A short-term let is a commercial property rented out on a short-term basis, most commonly booked out by tourists or visitors to the city by platforms like Booking.com or Airbnb.

The basement flat had been used as a long-term let, but as the property is a main door flatted development, planning permission is required to turn the property into a short-term let.

The owner of the property had not planned to do any alterations or building work when applying for the short-term let.

Submitted to the planning board on May 28 2024, the decision to refuse the application was made on Monday, August 5 2024.

One objection was received to the planning application from the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland. The grounds of objection were: “The site sits within Glasgow West Conservation Area and as such the proposal to convert the residential flat into short-term let is contrary to SG10.”

The B-listed basement flat on Devonshire Terrace has been refused to be turned into a short-term let by Glasgow’s planning departmentThe B-listed basement flat on Devonshire Terrace has been refused to be turned into a short-term let by Glasgow’s planning department
The application was refused on 8 different basis’, including:

  1. being “likely to raise unacceptable noise issues, which would be detrimental to the existing neighbours within the flatted block, thereby creating an adverse impact on residential amenity”
  2. “short-term letting use at this property is considered to be significantly out of character with the predominant use of the mainstream flats in this building.”
  3. “the introduction of the transitory nature of the short-stay accommodation to a mainstream residential property fails to provide high quality amenity to existing and new residents in the City.”
  4. “the proposed development relies on the use of Glasgow City Council's residential recycling and refuse uplift for waste from a commercial use.”
  5. “the introduction of the proposed use would adversely affect the residential character of the flatted block to the detriment of the amenity of residents occupying mainstream residential flats.”
  6. “the transitory nature of the short-stay accommodation would intensify the use of the property to the detriment of the residential character and amenity of neighbouring properties and Glasgow West Conservation Area.”
  7. “the application does not include a suitable management plan.”
  8. “the application does not include any provision for cycle parking.”
