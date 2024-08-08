Short-term let on one of Glasgow's most expensive streets in B-listed building refused planning permission
A landlord seeking to rent out their property as a short-term let on Devonshire Terrace has been refused planning permission by Glasgow City Council.
A short-term let is a commercial property rented out on a short-term basis, most commonly booked out by tourists or visitors to the city by platforms like Booking.com or Airbnb.
The basement flat had been used as a long-term let, but as the property is a main door flatted development, planning permission is required to turn the property into a short-term let.
The owner of the property had not planned to do any alterations or building work when applying for the short-term let.
Submitted to the planning board on May 28 2024, the decision to refuse the application was made on Monday, August 5 2024.
One objection was received to the planning application from the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland. The grounds of objection were: “The site sits within Glasgow West Conservation Area and as such the proposal to convert the residential flat into short-term let is contrary to SG10.”
The application was refused on 8 different basis’, including:
- being “likely to raise unacceptable noise issues, which would be detrimental to the existing neighbours within the flatted block, thereby creating an adverse impact on residential amenity”
- “short-term letting use at this property is considered to be significantly out of character with the predominant use of the mainstream flats in this building.”
- “the introduction of the transitory nature of the short-stay accommodation to a mainstream residential property fails to provide high quality amenity to existing and new residents in the City.”
- “the proposed development relies on the use of Glasgow City Council's residential recycling and refuse uplift for waste from a commercial use.”
- “the introduction of the proposed use would adversely affect the residential character of the flatted block to the detriment of the amenity of residents occupying mainstream residential flats.”
- “the transitory nature of the short-stay accommodation would intensify the use of the property to the detriment of the residential character and amenity of neighbouring properties and Glasgow West Conservation Area.”
- “the application does not include a suitable management plan.”
- “the application does not include any provision for cycle parking.”
