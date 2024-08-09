The open-plan layout combines the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, island and ‘ample storage space.’ The apartment boasts two double bedrooms; the master benefits from modern ensuite shower room and the second bedroom has a mezzanine which could be utilised as an office/study space. The property is completed by contemporary bathroom featuring three-piece suite and sleek fixtures and fittings. Further benefits include traditional features, high corniced ceilings, secure door entry system, communal outdoor space, lift access, gas central heating and double glazing throughout. Park Terrace commands an ‘enviable position’ in the highly regarded Park area of Glasgow's West End near Kelvingrove Park, offering easy access to both West End and City Centre amenities as well as being within walking distance to Glasgow University.