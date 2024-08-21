Wrights of Campsie have listed a 5-bedroom home called Capieston House for offers over £885k yesterday, August 20, 2024.

Built in 1904, Capieston House has been “lovingly restored and extended”. It is fitted with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and four reception rooms.

It benefits from a secluded and private location surrounded by woodlands on the foot of the Campsie Fells.

The property is south facing with over 4,600 square feet (429 sqm) of living space, the property also features a heated swimming pool.

The top floor extension, featuring two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, can be sectioned off from the main house and has private access via a spiral staircase.

