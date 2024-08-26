Designed in 1869 by famous historic Glaswegian architect, Alexander “Greek” Thomson, the building the flat is contained within is one of the finest pieces of architecture in the West End of Glasgow. It is widely thought to be the most monumental and first of all the surrounding Terraces. The property forms the second floor at number 10 Great Western Terrace, extending to 2280 square feet including the attic rooms. Internally the property delivers a very generous level of accommodation including a reception hall, storage, lounge dining room, bedroom one, bedroom two, bedroom three/study, shower room, utility room and the main bathroom.