The Spooktacular immersive event is coming to Glasgow this autumn

A new immersive event is coming to Glasgow in October.

What is it? The Spooktacular is a brand new immersive spooky event that is coming to Glasgow from Thursday 7th October.

Where is The Spooktacular located? It will be situated in the green car park at Silverburn.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What to expect: Guests can expect attractions including enchanting circus performances, a terrifyingly towering roller coaster, a spooky silent disco, Gross Grown Up thrill rides, a festival wheel, Little Pumpkin rides and a scare maze.

One of the event’s main attractions will be Gandey’s Circus Spooktacular. The 45-minute circus show will showcase talented artistes from across the globe and feature fearless trapeze artists, classic clowns and death-defying aerial acrobatics.

Another key attraction will be the WickedWorkshop - SLIME! which will give visitors a chance to learn all there is to know about slime. This workshop will allow guests to become slime chefs and with plenty of colours and materials to choose from, they’ll be able to create their perfect batch.

What dates is The Spooktacular on? It will run from 7-31 October.

How much are tickets? Wristbands are based on height rather than age (as some rides have height restrictions) and offer up to four hours of unlimited rides.

Guests under 1.2m qualify for a ‘Little Pumpkins’ ticket priced at £12 (+booking fee) in advance or £17 on the door.

Anyone over 1.2m will need to buy a ‘Gross Grown-Up’ ticket priced at £15 (+booking fee) in advance or £20 on the door.

Addams Family tickets (two Gross Grown Up and two Little Pumpkins) are also available priced at £45 (+booking fee) in advance or £65 on the door.

Guests can trick or treat themselves to the Beastly Bolt-Ons for certain attractions such as the WickedWorkshop - SLIME! (advanced £10 plus booking fee, On The Door £15), the Spooky Silent Disco (advanced £5 plus booking fee / On The Door £8) and Gandey’s Circus Spooktacular (advanced £10 plus booking fee / On The Door £15).

Deluxe packages are also available as are payment plans for families wanting to split the ticket price over two payments.

The Spooktacular will run from 7th October to 31st October and will be located at Silverburn, Barrhead Roadd, Glasgow G53 6AG.