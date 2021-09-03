Street of the Week: Victoria Crescent Road properties

Buyers looking at properties one Victoria Crescent Road in Glasgow’s west end can expect to fork out a big sum.

Victoria Crescent Road is one of Glasgow’s most expensive streets.

The street is one of the most expensive in the city, with stunning Victorian terraced houses.

It offers good on street parking (something which can be difficult to find in the west end) but also boasts good transport links.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, for those with young ones, the schools are among the best in Scotland.

There is also a lot to do in the area, with Byres Road - and all its shops, restaurants and bars - just a short walk away, and Glasgow Botanic Gardens nearby.

How much do properties cost: Properties on Victoria Crescent Road sold for an average price of £455,352 last year, according to rightmove.

That was two per cent down on the year before, and 30 per cent down on the 2009 peak of £655,000.

However, the street is short and not that many properties sell each year, so the average prices are not the most accurate guide on what you could expect to pay.

While flats in the area can sell for around the £400k mark, one four-bed house sold earlier this year for £1.2 million.

Schools: Notre Dame Primary School, one of the best performing primary schools, is within a short walking distance of the street. It’s also good news for those with kids at secondary school age. Notre Dame High School is one of the best performing public schools in Scotland, coming 25th in the Times’ most recent rankings.

Transport: The Partick, Hillhead and Kelvinhall subway stations are both just a short walk from the street, while the Hyndland and Partick train stations are both just a short drive - or longer walk - away.