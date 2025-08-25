Listed on Rightmove , this home this is an outstanding combination of the outer appearance and internal room proportions of a traditional West end townhouse with all the advantages of an efficient new home

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Highburgh Road and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.