The house is part of a unique development of five luxurious townhouses which were completed in 2016 on Highburgh Road.

This prominent seven apartment end terraced house won ‘best family home’ for developers building fewer than 50 homes a year.

Listed on Rightmove, this home this is an outstanding combination of the outer appearance and internal room proportions of a traditional West end townhouse with all the advantages of an efficient new home

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Highburgh Road and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Property Summary

Location: 83 Highburgh Road, Dowanhill, Glasgow

Price: £815,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

1. Front

2. Reception Hall

3. Front Lounge

4. Dining Area

