Here are some of the best coffee shops across Glasgow according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Most coffee drinkers won’t need another excuse to grab a cup of coffee on any given day, but International Coffee Day might be your chance to treat yourself to an extra one.

International Coffee Day is the perfect time to celebrate your unholy obsession with the iconic beverage.

This year it falls on Saturday October 1, and what better way to enjoy it than at your favourite coffee shops in Glasgow.

The weekends are known as your chance to get yourself a long coffee shop and relish in a cup of joe rather than downing one before work on a weekday.

So, what are the best places to get your caffeine this International Coffee Day? Here’s a full breakdown of the top rated places in Glasgow.

5 best coffee shops across Glasgow

Picnic

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (219 reviews)

Where: 103 Ingram Street, Glasgow G1 1DX Scotland

Review: “Their coffee taste is so unique and refreshing. It reminds me of the coffee that i had tasted in turkey.”

SugarFall Patisserie

Rating: 5 out of 5 (86 reviews)

Where: 153 Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8TS Scotland

Review: “An absolute feast for the eyes as well as the palate. Beautiful, delicious cakes. It feels like a slight to call them cakes - they are works of art! Great staff, very knowledgeable and helpful.

“Lovely coffee too. A wee bit pricey but worth it for the experience. An absolute treat!”

Cup Tea Rooms

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (1,752 reviews)

Where: 71 Renfield Street, Glasgow G2 1LP Scotland

Review: “Popped in for coffees and scones on a sunny afternoon in Glasgow. Great spot for a catch up with beautiful surroundings, friendly staff and great local coffee! Can’t wait to return and highly recommend cup tea lounge”

Riverhill Coffee Bar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (301 reviews)

Where: 24 Gordon Street, Glasgow G1 3PU Scotland

Review: “Riverhill coffee has a great selection of breakfast, brunch, and lunch options. Their almond croissant is lovely and the coffee is fantastic. Highly recommend a visit”

The Hidden Lane Tearoom

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (462 reviews)

Where: 77 Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 4NF Scotland

Review: “Absolute gem of a place. We had breakfast tea which was a very full meal with lots of treats. Very quaint with exceptional service and food.”