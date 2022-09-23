Here are some of the best bars and clubs according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Moving to a new city can be daunting, especially for university students who are curious to learn more about the local environment but are unfamiliar with it.

Although freshers week in Glasgow has come and gone, there is still plenty to do if you want to enjoy spending time with your new friends.

And if bars and clubs are your ideal location, look no further, as we have put together a list of the best venues in the city based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Below are five of the best bars and clubs in Edinburgh rated 4.5 and above.

Top 5 bars and clubs in Glasgow

Revolution Renfield Street Glasgow

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (363 reviews)

Where: 69 Renfield Street, Glasgow G2 1LF

Review: “Went in for a cocktail, and was greeted by Krystal. I wasn’t too sure what cocktail I wanted, Krystal took the time to go over the cocktails and a preferred flavour. She explained the new cocktail menu. I decided to go for the Juicy Vimto. Krystal was fast and efficient at making the cocktail and it tasted unbelievable. She is very chatty, knowledgeable and well experienced. Credit to your team.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor

Gin71 Glasgow

Gin71 (Tripadvisor)

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (586 reviews)

Where: 71 Renfield Street, Glasgow G2 1LP

Review: “Just had the most fabulous five course tasting menu with gin included. It was delicious. Every course was amazing. Can’t decide which one I loved the most. Service was amazing too. Well done Gin71. I will certainly return again.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor

Bon Accord

Bon Accord (Tripadvisor)

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (193 reviews)

Where: 153 North Street, Glasgow G3 7DA

Review: “Several UK ales at the bar and you can taste a sample before choosing. Service was first class. Daily food special written on the blackboard. Nice light pastry on the steak pie.”

Find out more about in on Tripadvisor

Fore Play Crazy Golf Glasgow

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (109 reviews)

Where: 124 Portman Street, Glasgow G41 1EJ

Review: “Really fun atmosphere and staff were great! We played the Cranside course and then stayed for food and more drinks after - quick service and super tasty! The vegan burger was amazing!”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor

The Scotia

The Scotia (Tripadvisor)

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (236 reviews)

Where: 112 Stockwell Street, Glasgow G1 4LW

Review: “I knew this was going to be the place for us when we discovered the pub guitar. The choice of beers is superb, my companion settled on having 2 halves of different brews as he just couldn’t decide which he preferred. Really enjoyed a wee jam with Ryan and I sang in public for the first time in a long time - that is how comfortable I felt. Will really miss this place.”