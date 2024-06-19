Major Danish retailer Søstrene Grene set to open second Glasgow shop on Buchanan Street
World renowned Danish retailer, Søstrene Grene, will open their second Glasgow store and third Scottish store on Buchanan Street soon, as signage appears at the top of the style mile.
The new shop will likely open this year, nearly two years after the first Scottish store opened at the St Enoch Centre on December 2, 2022.
The new store in Glasgow will welcome Scottish shoppers to a wonderful world of ‘hygge’ and homeware with a selection of Scandinavian interiors, hobby items, small furniture, and kitchen items.
Søstrene Grene operates more than 260 stores around the world, with products in their signature Scandinavian style. The new store on Buchanan Street is supposed to ‘set the stage’ for Søstrene Grene’s ‘Retail for the Senses’ which offers a shopping experience designed to invoke your senses and invites shoppers on a ‘journey through the store.’
The idea of ‘the city’ has also served as an inspiration and large squares which showcase the product categories have been incorporated into the store design to allow customers to take a break without having the feeling of ‘blocking the flow’ of the retail experience.
