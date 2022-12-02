The world renowned store opened their first ever Scottish shop in the St Enoch Centre yesterday

The world renowned Danish retail chain, Søstrene Grene, opened their first store in Scotland today, Friday December2, at the St. Enoch Centre.

To celebrate the grand opening, Søstrene Grene announced that the first 100 visitors will receive a voucher for the brand’s signature tufted rug and a free goody bag, with other festivities including live entertainment and refreshments. The new store has created up to 15 new jobs within the St. Enoch Centre, making it an exciting addition to Glasgow’s retail market.

Advertisement

The store opened yesterday in the St Enoch centre - just in time for Christmas!

The grand opening was celebrated this morning at 10am - it was officially opened by radio presenter Katy Johnson - with a red carpet rolled out to welcome the first customers to the store, as well as live entertainment from Scotland’s Capella String Quartet playing classical twists on modern day music. The first customers got to enjoy cupcakes, refreshments, and even giveaways in the form of Søstrene Grene products like tufted rugs.

The opening of Sostrene Grene at St.Enoch Centre has created 15 new full time and seasonal positions with employee roles ranging from front of house staff to store management.

Norma Jacob and Richard Power, who will be operating the new franchise store said; “We’re delighted to be opening Søstrene Grene’s first ever store in Scotland in the wonderful city of Glasgow. The city’s shopping scene is renowned around the UK, making it the perfect fit for Søstrene Grene’s beautiful world of discovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new shop is the first of its kind in Scotland

“The Grand Opening will be a jam-packed morning of activity including live entertainment and giveaways for the first 100 customers - we can’t wait to welcome Glasgow to Søstrene Grene!”

The new store in Glasgow will welcome Scottish shoppers to a wonderful world of ‘hygge’ and homeware with a selection of Scandinavian interiors, hobby items, small furniture, kitchen items, and their new Christmas collection,‘The Magic of Christmas’. Shoppers can immerse themselves in a world of wonderful finds that won’t break the budget - just in time for Christmas.

The new store opened this morning

Advertisement

Søstrene Grene operates more than 260 stores around the world, with products in their signature Scandinavian style. The 350m2 store in St. Enoch Centre will set the stage for Søstrene Grene’s ‘Retail for the Senses’ which offers a shopping experience designed to invoke your senses and invites shoppers on a ‘journey through the store.’ With this concept, the retail chain has worked with evolving Søstrene Grene’s trademark labyrinth, so its flow has become more organic.

The idea of ‘the city’ has also served as an inspiration and large squares which showcase the product categories have been incorporated into the store design to allow customers to take a break without having the feeling of blocking the flow of the labyrinth.

Advertisement

The shop has a massive range of Scandinavian products