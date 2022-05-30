The popular Italian made the sad annoucement over the weekend.

Mora Bar and Kitchen, which has been a Finnieston success story long before the strip became a popular dining and drinking location, has shut down.

Posting on social media yesterday (Sunday 29 May) owner Luciano wrote of the sadness of the decision, saying: “Dearest customers, family, friends. I’ve been putting this post off as I simply didn’t know how to say this…

“Mora is now closed for good. For both business and personal reasons it’s time to move on.

“For nearly fifteen years it has been my greatest pleasure to work the stoves here in our little abode in Finnieston. I could never have imagined the trust, loyalty and love that we have been shown for all these years and both myself, my family and my wonderful staff thank you all from the very bottom of our hearts.

"There is simply too much emotion inside to be able to stuff what I want to say into an Instagram post so I shall refrain from embarrassing myself.

"I have had the good fortune to meet and befriend so many remarkable, beautiful and talented people within these walls and for that I shall be ever grateful. The hardest part is taking this away from everyone, it hurts more than I can say.

"I’m going to keep this page going if I can, I’d like very much to keep in touch with all who have enjoyed spending time with us here. Thank you so much everyone, biggest of love to you all… Luciano. Xx"

The post has recieved over 100 comments from fans of the restaurant saying how sorry they are to see it go. These include a post from Scottish band Skerryvore who wrote: “So so sorry to read this - had so many great times in Mora and Lamora before that. We are fortunate to travel the world and eat in lots of restaurants but having visited 36 countries we are yet to find a seafood linguine that even gets close to Mora! Take care and best wishes in whatever comes next X”

Another comment reads: “A genuine loss to the Glasgow Italian food loving community. Thank you for all your hard work over the years and the best of luck with the next adventure”

Mora served modern, Italian inspired dishes, using seasonal ingredients and local produce. Fresh pasta was a highlight for many, as was the budget-friendly lunch menu. The bar also served cocktails, spritzers, fine wine and craft beer.