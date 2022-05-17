NDubz have announced a brand new single and arena tour.

N-Dubz perform live on the V stage during day 2 of the V Festival in August 2011 (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

After years of speculation, NDubz have announced that they will be reuniting for an arena tour and if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, they are releasing a new song too.

The band surprised fans on Monday 16 May that they would be dropping a new single Charmer on Thursday 19 May.

The single is scheduled to air on BBC 1 Xtra on the evening of Thursday 19 May.

“Charmer is instantly recognisable as an N-Dubz song, featuring their trademark storytelling via the slick raps of Dappy and Fazer, alongside the sassy vocals of Tulisa,” a spokesperson for the group said.

Following their new music they will also be embarking on a UK arena tour later in the year.

So, when can fans catch the highly anticipated show?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

When are they playing Glasgow?

The band is scheduled to play Glasgow OVO Hydro on Tuesday 8 November in 2022.

Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30pm.

When does the presale for the show start?

OVO Hydro will be running a presale event that is scheduled to open on Thursday 19 May at 10am, and close Friday 20 May at 9am.

Ticketmaster will also be running a presale event which is scheduled to open from Thursday 19 May at 10am, this will also run until an hour before general sale kicks off.

OVO Presale is also currently running a presale event, so customers of the company will have access from now until Friday 20 May 2022 at 9:30am.

When can I get tickets?

Tickets go on general sale via Ticketmaster on Friday 20 May at 10am.

Prices for the tickets are unknown as of yet but there may be additional handling and delivery feeds to your order.

Where else is the band touring?

See the full list of dates and venues the tour will be visiting below:

Monday 7 Nov 2022 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tuesday 8 Nov 2022 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday 10 Nov 2022 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday 11 Nov 2022 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 12 Nov 2022 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Monday 14 Nov 2022 - Bournemouth International Centre

Tuesday 15 Nov 2022 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 17 Nov 2022 - London The O2

Friday 18 Nov 2022 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Saturday 19 Nov 2022 - Manchester AO Arena

Why did NDubz split up?

The band originally announced that they would be taking a two year break to focus on solo projects in 2011.

However, Tulisa later confirmed in 2012 the band had split. Tulisa wrote on her twitter that Dappy had left the band to pursue a solo career and had not been in touch with her since.

Who are NDubz?

N-Dubz consists of rappers Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos, his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer, real name Richard Rawson.

Throughout their career the band saw great success. The band’s first two albums were certified platinum in the UK, and they went on to collaborate with TInchy Stryder in 2009 on Number One which reached No.1 in the UK Singles Chart.

They also had a solo single I Need You which reached No.1 in the UK R&B charts and was certified Gold.

As well as chart success the band won many accolades including four MOBO awards including best newcomer in 2007, and Best Song in 2010 for their hit single Playing With Fire which was later certified platinum in the UK charts. At the 2010 Brit Awards they were nominated for best British single.