Nowita Ice Cream to open shop in west end

The business has taken over the lease of a west end shop.

Nowita, a small batch ice cream company, will open a west end shop after taking over premises on Hyndland Street.

Announcing the news on social media co-owner Jill wrote: “so after months of Jamie saying ‘we should get a shop’ and me saying ‘no f*cking way’ you can see who won the argument…I’d love to say ‘opening soon’ but this is going to be some project! i usually like to finish decorating before sharing but for this project we’ll be sure to take you all along for the ride.”

The shop, when it opens, wil be located at 51 Hyndland Street on the site of where Parents etc once was.

Husband and wife team Jamie and Jill started Nowita after years of dreaming about creating their own business. Nowita is handcrafted in Glasgow and currently available for delivery. The ice creams are made using locally sourced ingredients (with their organic milk and cream coming from the team at Mossgiel Farm) and the packaging is eco-friendly.

Flavours include sea salt and caramel, vegan peanut butter and jam, pistachio and rhubarb and custard.

Hyndland Street has seen some great new food and drink producers moving in recently, including Plant Blonde and Absolute Roasters. While further afield in the west end, Dublin’s Sano Pizza has recently opened.