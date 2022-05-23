Sano Pizza has opened in Finnieston - here’s what’s on the menu

A new pizzeria has opened in the west end.

Sano Pizza is now open in Finnieston in the west end. The Neopolitan pizza restaurant has teased it was coming to Glasgow on social media, but with no clues to when or where.

The eatery is located at 1146 Argyle Street, where Jacques used to be. With two locoations in Dublin, Sano is a popular brand that sells a good choice of affordable pizza and this is its first location in Glasgow.

What’s on the menu? A mix of meat, veggie and vegan Neapolitan pizzas made using sourdough. Starters includes meat antipasto, traditional arancine, garlic pizza bread, Sicillian chickpea panelle and mozzeralla pizza bread.

Pizzas include: marinara, margherita, maradona, prosciutto e funghi, vegan and veggie.

There’s also a drinks list of beers, cocktails and wine.

What happened to Jacques? Jacques opened in 2018 as a ‘wee brother’ restaurant to Brel on Ashton Lane and offered diners a 'whole lot of cheese'.

At the time of opening Jacques was described by the team as: "Run by the same local owner as its big brother and just a stone’s throw from The Hydro and SEC, Jacques combines great food (did we mention the cheese?) with a cosy, fun restaurant and a drinks menu that will have you cheers-ing every night of the week.

"Think all-you-can-eat raclette and fondue (with Glasgow’s first vegan fondue!), toasted s’more Martinis, Belgian classics, a roaring fire, and a giant fairylit oak tree. Say hello to your new favourite spot."