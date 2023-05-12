The play stars a Glasgow actor known for their role in The Crown!

A new play aiming to introduce older children and young adults to the act of protesting and social justice is set to tour Scotland’s theatres, beginning this month.

Protest is a new production from award winning Scottish writer, Hannah Lavery, the critically acclaimed playwright is known for her original productions: Lament for Sheku Bayoh, The Drift, and Eavesdropping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Producers Fuel, Northern Stage, Imaginate and National Theatre of Scotland have all collaborated to present the play to the public - which hopes to be a ‘celebration of youth activism’.

Directed by Northern Stage’s Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive Natalie Ibu (known for productions Road and The White Card) - the play will open at Northern Stage in Newcastle, before going on to tour across Scotland.

Natalie Ibu has previously worked for National Museums Scotland, Citizens Theatre Glasgow. and the Lyceum Theatre in London.

Protest follows Alice, Jade and Chloe. All three characters are coming of age and realising just how prejudiced the world around them can be, and taking a stand in the hopes of making a change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kirsty MacLaren, who plays Alice in the new play, comes from Glasgow and is well-known for her roles in The Crown and the Olivier Award winning play: Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour.

Protest is a new Scottish production set to introduce older children and young adults to youth activism

Jade will be played by Esmé Kingdom, who makes her professional debut.

Writer Hannah Lavery said: "It felt important to write a play for young people which offered hope. We are living in such tumultuous times that can leave us all and especially young people with a sense that we have no agency to inspire and create change.

“So, I wanted to celebrate those young people who within their local communities, within their schools, families and friendship groups are working to make their world a better and fairer place for us all.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

I left Scotland for university at 17 and then came back to work at the Traverse, National Museums Scotland, Citizens Theatre Glasgow and the Lyceum before having to move to London for work