The Robertson Arms Hotel has been put on the market.

The property, which has been extended by the current owners, includes nine en-suite bedrooms and public rooms as well as a lounge bar and bistro which can cater for up to 60 guests.

The hotel is located in Carnwath, Lanarkshire, less than an hour from Glasgow - and within walking distance of the Carnwath Golf Course.

The current proprietors have owned and operated the business since 2005 and are now looking to retire.

The sale presents anopportunity to acquire an established business, and would suit owner/operators or multiple hospitality operators who could run the business under management. An owners flat is provided at first floor level.

Stuart Drysdale, Director of Drysdale and Company who are handling the sale of the hotel said: “The Robertson Hotel is very well known in the local area with custom from both local trade and passing traffic, benefitting from its prominent position on Main Street.

“The function room is popular for family events and functions, and the hotel has been maintained to an excellent standard throughout, so no immediate capital expenditure is required by an ingoing operator.

“We are delighted to be bringing this popular property to market. It’s another opportunity for us to demonstrate that we have the specialist skills needed to effectively assist hospitality owners looking to sell.”