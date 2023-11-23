There's no doubt that the McDonald's drive-thru is one of the strangest in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular TikTok creator has shared her shock at the strangest McDonald's drive-thru she's ever encountered that's hidden under a building in Glasgow.

If you're as big as a Glaswegian Maccie's fan like us you'll know it to be the 24-hour McDonald's in Finnieston - popular post-concert with fans emerging from the Hydro. Techamelia on TikTok, a popular content creator dealing with topics like Cybersecurity and tech, had never been to this particular McDonald's- so was shocked to encounter the bizarre layout of the drive-thru.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An AI generated voice on her TikTok tells the tale while she drives: "I found a strange McDonald's drive-thru that's hidden under a building in Glasgow.

"I needed energy for the drive home so I ordered McDonald's from the nearest location in the app that said it had drive-thru and added it as a waypoint. I was so confused when I arrived here.

"You'll see a McDonald's building sticking out the side of a huge building but supposedly no drive-thru... or so I thought!

"There's not even the big M sign! I barely recognised there was a McDonald's there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I assumed it was an app glitch and there was no drive thru but wait!

"It threw me I had to drive on the right - it goes against common sense to not keep left."

McDonald's in Finnieston boasts one of the strangest drive-thru's in Glasgow.

The video, posted on November 11, captures both the front dashcam and interior of the car as Amelia, who boasts 22.5k followers on TikTok, successfully receives her drive-thru order after much confusion.

It achieved over 250k views on TikTok and over 9,600 likes on the social media app. Glaswegians readily shared their shared confusion with the creator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One commenter replied: "I've been going to this McDonald's for years and had no idea it had a drive-thru!?"

You can watch the whole video for yourself by clicking here.