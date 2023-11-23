Popular TikTok shares 'strange McDonald's drive-thru hidden under a building in Glasgow'
There's no doubt that the McDonald's drive-thru is one of the strangest in Glasgow
A popular TikTok creator has shared her shock at the strangest McDonald's drive-thru she's ever encountered that's hidden under a building in Glasgow.
If you're as big as a Glaswegian Maccie's fan like us you'll know it to be the 24-hour McDonald's in Finnieston - popular post-concert with fans emerging from the Hydro. Techamelia on TikTok, a popular content creator dealing with topics like Cybersecurity and tech, had never been to this particular McDonald's- so was shocked to encounter the bizarre layout of the drive-thru.
An AI generated voice on her TikTok tells the tale while she drives: "I found a strange McDonald's drive-thru that's hidden under a building in Glasgow.
"I needed energy for the drive home so I ordered McDonald's from the nearest location in the app that said it had drive-thru and added it as a waypoint. I was so confused when I arrived here.
"You'll see a McDonald's building sticking out the side of a huge building but supposedly no drive-thru... or so I thought!
"There's not even the big M sign! I barely recognised there was a McDonald's there.
"I assumed it was an app glitch and there was no drive thru but wait!
"It threw me I had to drive on the right - it goes against common sense to not keep left."
The video, posted on November 11, captures both the front dashcam and interior of the car as Amelia, who boasts 22.5k followers on TikTok, successfully receives her drive-thru order after much confusion.
It achieved over 250k views on TikTok and over 9,600 likes on the social media app. Glaswegians readily shared their shared confusion with the creator.
One commenter replied: "I've been going to this McDonald's for years and had no idea it had a drive-thru!?"
You can watch the whole video for yourself by clicking here.