It was announced on Tuesday that the St Enoch Centre would be demolished to make way for an entirely new redevelopment - so we wanted to take a look back at some of the retail hub’s best shops from the 90s and 2000s.

After an illustrious 34 year history - the site of St Enoch is set to be redeveloped into an entirely new street, featuring shops, offices, restaurants, hundreds of homes, a pub and a hotel, amongst other proposals.

Also included in the ambitious proposal are: serviced apartments, a hostel, apart-hotel, car parking and public space are also part of the plans. The plan was described as “amazing” and “exciting” by councillors last Tuesday (May 30) who granted planning permission in principle.

The report said the proposal “will see a significant improvemen t in the townscape and open up a large city block previously enclosed. This will see the reinstatement of the Glasgow grid and through the creation of nine development plots provide an opportunity for high quality design.”

The demolition will take place in phases over the next 10 years - planning permission in principle was granted to applicants Sovereign Centros at the meeting on Tuesday morning, May 30, subject to conditions, such as minimising waste during demolition.

Work on the St Enoch Centre started in the mid-eighties. It would open its doors to the public in 1989, before being officially opened by then Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, the following year.

It has seen big changes since then – multiple refurbishments, big departures (including the huge BHS store) and exciting arrivals - including the new cinema complex which only finished construction last year.

Back in the day, St Enoch Centre even had an ice rink - which proved hugely popular with young Glaswegians (5000 skaters a day at its peak!) prior to its closure in June of 1995.

The Disney Store was also a must-visit for just about every family in Glasgow - once a year at least.

The St Enoch Centre revolutionised city centre shopping in Glasgow when it opened back in 1989 - and we wanted to celebrate that fact by looking back at the shops of the 90s and 2000s that made the St Enoch Centre what it was.

We used a handy tool to travel back in time and grab some pictures from the old St Enoch website - a page called the Wayback Machine, which functions as an internet archive and presents snapshots of what websites used to look like as far back as the 90s.

Using the Wayback Machine on the St Enoch Centre website, we can zip all the way back to the early 2000s from the comfort of our laptops and see what the St Enoch Centre used to offer.

While there were many iconic shops of the 90s and 2000s which are now gone - their pictures are lost to time, unarchived by the tempermental time machine.

Hop on into our digital DeLorean as we travel back to the past to look at some of the oldest and most premiere shops of the St Enoch Centre!

