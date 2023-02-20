From Lurcher puppies to old Jack Russells - and even Rottweilers & American Bulldogs - here’s some of the dogs you can rescue from the Glasgow rehoming centre

Dogs Trust’s rehoming centre in Glasgow look after over a dozen dogs at any given time - sometimes having over 60 dogs looking for their forever homes.

Hundereds of dogs make their way through the rehoming site in Mount Vernon each year before arriving at their new family home in Glasgow. Everything from Lurchers to Dobermans to West Highland Terriers - the centre doesn’t discriminate!

If you want to spend some time around some pooches, but don’t have the capacity to take on a dog full-time, you can volunteer to work with the centre as a dog foster carer or in any other role like as a laundry assistant.

To get a dog from Dogs Trust, all you need to do is fill out an application form, after which the team will arrange an appointment for you to come and meet your new pal at the rehoming centre, if both you, the team, and Dogs Trust are happy that you’re a good match, then you’ll be able to come back and collect the latest addition to the family. Even after you’ve adopted a dog the team will keep in touch to check up, as well as offer any advice or support.

If you are considering getting a dog, take a look through our gallery or visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website to find out more.

Ares

Ares is a lurcher-cross found stray on the streets of Glasgow

Ares is a young male Lurcher Cross aged between 2-5 years who was brought in to the care of Dogs Trust Glasgow after he was found stray on the streets.

He needs someone to be with him most of the day while he settles in to his new environment, but he can be left alone for an hour or two without much worry.

To adopt Ares you’ll need a secure garden with a six foot fence - like all lurchers he should be kept on a lead while he’s out in public, as their fast feet can get them lost pretty quickly.

To find out more about Ares, visit his page on Dogs Trust Glasgow’s website.

Rosie

Rosie can get a bit reactive around traffic, but we won’t hold that against her

Rosie is a darling wee West Highland Terrier looking for a new home in Glasgow. She’s between 5-7 years old, very affectionate, and has loads of energy.

She’d need to be the only pet in the house, but can live with children over the age of 14. She’d prefer to live somewhere quiet, as she can get very annoyed about the traffic (who doesn’t?) and has a medical condition meaning she’d be better suited to live somewhere without a lot of stairs, like a ground floor flat or a bungalow.

To find out more about Rosie, visit her page on the Dogs Trust website.

Daphne

Daphne is a German Shepard Cross can be a bit stand-offish at first, but becomes sweet once you get to know her

Daphne is a beautiful lady who is super sweet once she gets to know you but can be quite worried by new people.

She’s unable to live with children under 18 for this reason, including visiting children. She’s not the biggest fan of dogs either, requiring further socialisation training.

She requires her own garden with a 6 foot fence, and would be best at home with someone most of the day who has experience with larger breeds of dogs.

You can find Daphne’s page on the Dogs Trust website here.

Beckett

Beckett’s a sweet little fella, but could use with some training to live the best life he can around others

Beckett’s tail never stops wagging around his friends, but struggles to socialise with other dogs other strangers.

This means he’d need to be the only pet in the home. Beckett would really benefit from an experienced owner willing to train the young Crossbreed.

To find out more about Beckett, visit his page on the Dog’s Trust website here.

Bella

Bella is a Rottweiler Cross who’s incredibly cute once you get to know her

Bella is an anxious Rottweiler Cross who needs a quiet and loving home to grow.

She loves cuddling up and playing with her toys, but has an anxious nature which means she’s best suited to someone with experience with rescue dogs / Rottweilers.

She’ll need to seperated from visitors for the time being, and is best in a home with no children or other pets.

To find out more about Bella, visit her page on the Dogs Trust website.

Captain

Captain is an older fella who loves his family

Captain has been a firm-favourite of staff since his arrival - and they’ll be sad to see the back of him.

He’s a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, giving to his very unique look. He’s very loving and affectionate, but not great around new people or other dogs.

It’s for those reasons that Captain is best suited to a rural, quieter environment where he can be the centre of attention. He’s an older gentleman as well, at just over eight years old, but he’s still got plenty of energy.

To find out more about Captain, visit the Dogs Trust website.

Toffee

Toffee is a big powerful lump of a dog - and also incredibly loving too!

Toffee’s our personal favourite - he’s a big powerful gentleman that’ll need someone strong enough to manage him safely on a lead.

He was found stray on the street before coming into the care of Dogs Trust who’ve been training him up ever since. He takes a while to trust, but once he gets to know you he’ll be your best pal in no time.

It should be noted that Toffee can’t live with young children, immunocompromised people, or have visiting children over - due to a medical condition which the Dogs Trust team will be happy to discuss.

You can find out more about Toffee on his page on the Dogs Trust website.

Asher

Asher - described by staff as a ‘bouncy little fella’

At just over one year old, Asher is a bouncy, incredibly energetic, young American Bulldog with plenty of love to give.

He loves to play but can get quite boisterous at times, so if you’ve got any other dogs supervision will be needed until he mellows out a bit with training and age. He’s very excitable, but he has loads of potential.

Given how enthusiastic Asher is, he’ll need an adult only home - and he’ll also need to be mentally, and physically enriched in his new environment to grow into the best version of himself he can be.

You can find out more about Asher on his page at the Dogs Trust website.

Gigi

Gigi is a puppy Lurcher cross looking for her first ever home

At 3 months old, Gigi is just a puppy! She’s adorable to say the least.

She hasn’t been outside yet so she needs to go to an understanding home prepared to support her with basic training - like house training and socialising.

She is able to share her home with another dog, but she isn’t able to live with cats. Gigi would be well suited for children aged 8 years and over.

Like many babies, she’s not spent much time alone, so leaving her alone will need to be a gradual process built up over time so she’s not overwhelmed.

To find out more about Gigi, visit her Dogs Trust Glasgow page - but be quick! The centre is hoping to rehome her by the end of this week.

Lily

At 12 years old, Lily is looking for somewhere quiet & comfy to kick back and watch the soaps

Little Lily is an adorable Jack Russell looking to settle down for good - at 12 years old she’s a cute wee auld dear that’ll be placed well lying on your lap watching Coronation Street.

She’s pretty chill, and will prefer a hands-off approach in ownership - giving her safe spaces to curl up and get comfy in the home.

She would prefer to be the only pet in the home (who wants a roomate in their old age?) but could meet other dogs for a natter down the bingo / park quite happily.