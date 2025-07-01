We're going retro today folks - we're looking back at the best Glaswegian TV adverts of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

TV Adverts are becoming a lost art, in our opinion at least, here in the era of influencers and promoted content and extreme targeted advertising there's seemingly no room for a good old fashioned advert these days.

The thing is with these adverts, they were designed specifically to stay in your brain for as long as possible - this meant annoyingly catchy jingles, bizarre settings and motifs, and above all a very strange narration done mostly in a posh Scottish accent you only hear on TV. No doubt this list will reignite some old memories of sitting in front of the telly back in the day.

We all know by now that Glasgow does it best, so we looked back at some of the best of the best old Glaswegian TV adverts from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

1 . Peat Road Motors Peat Road Motors were a big deal back in the 80's and had showrooms all across Lanarkshire and Glasgow. This particular advert was filmed at North Street Motors in Paisley, and stars the late Rikki Fulton as a dodgy second-hand car dealer - who is dismayed to hear from a punter 'Right, I'm going to Pete Road Motors, they're a different class.' followed by a cheesy 80's jingle - they just don't make them like they used to. | Contributed

2 . Tennent's Tennent's, much like Irn-Bru, have had some pretty wacky adverts throughout the years. This one, released in the early 90's, advertised Tennent's Pilsner - via an advert in which everything is played in reverse, and a dog is walking on the roof. It makes about as much sense as it reads, it's followed by a catchy slogan 'Is someone pulling your Pilsner?' | Contributed

3 . Glasgow Subway Kids of the 70's will remember the old Subway advert fondly - or maybe not given how much of an ear worm the jingle was. If you've not thought of it in years, this'll remind you: "There’s Partick Cross, and Cess-knock, Hillhead and Merkland Street, George’s Cross and Govan Cross where all the people meet, West Street, Shields Road, the train goes round and round, you’ve never lived unless you’ve been on the Glasgow Underground." | Contributed

4 . Agnews Off Sales 'There's always change at Agnews' - this old off-license would advertise bottles of whisky on the telly for just £3.99 a bottle - a ludicrous concept today but back in the day it was enough to get any Glaswegian up off the couch. One of the most popular branches in Glasgow was on the corner of Byres Road and Havelock Street. | Contributed