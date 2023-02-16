Planning on taking a city break this summer? Ryanair have just announced their summer schedule for Glasgow 2023!

Irish airline Ryanair announced today, February 15, their summer schedule from Glasgow and Prestwick airport - including two new flights to Marseille and Pisa.

The new flights will launch from Prestwick Airport to Marseille in Southern France, and Pisa in Tuscany, Italy (of leaning tower fame) - starting from April 2023. The airline will also increase the frequencies on its popular Glasgow-Dublin route from Glasgow Airport - also beginning in April of this year.

This news comes amidst a wave of investment in Glasgow from Ryanair in 2023 - including two new ‘based aircraft’ at Prestwick airport, the continued running of 18 flight paths from Glasgow totalling up to 150 flights per week, and contributing to creating over 1,400 local jobs - including 550 direct pilot, cabin crew, and engineering jobs.

In total Ryanair carries around 1.1m passengers per year. Currently, more than 500 highly skilled professionals are already employed at Ryanair’s maintenance facility at Prestwick, with the airline now seeking to fill another 200 roles to support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it grows to 600 aircraft by 2026.

To take a look at offers on summer flights from Glasgow or Prestwick Airport, visit Ryanairs website.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said:“Ryanair is pleased to announce our Summer 2023 schedule for our Glasgow customers, with over 150 weekly flights across 18 sunny hotspot destinations, incl. 2 new routes from Prestwick to Marseilles and Pisa, offering our customers in Glasgow and its surrounds even more choice for their summer holidays at the lowest fares in Europe.

“And for those looking to getaway and soak up some sun with the family this summer, you can now spread out the cost of your holiday by paying half the fare now and the other half up to 40 days pre-departure when you book Ryanair’s Family Plus bundle, making family holidays more accessible for everyone.