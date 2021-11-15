After almost two years without a live event, the Specsavers Scottish Music Awards returned to Glasgow.

What’s happening? Glasgow’s legendary Barrowland Ballroom was filled with talented Scottish acts on Saturday 13 November, and saw performances from breakthrough artists Brooke Combe and Bow Anderson.

A huge crowd sung along to The Fratellis' renditions of 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' and 'Chelsea Dagger', and postman turned singer Nathan Evans performed his viral hit 'Wellerman - Sea Shanty'.

Amy Macdonald opened proceedings with classic hit 'This Is The Life' while Wet Wet Wet closed the show, treating the Specsavers Scottish Music Awards crowd to non-stop fan favourites including 'Goodnight Girl' and 'Love Is All Around'.

Who won awards? Acts including Wet Wet Wet, Amy Macdonald, Nina Nesbitt, Biffy Clyro, The Snuts, KT Tunstall and more all took home awards.

The Specsavers Scottish Music Awards have been the main fundraising event for Nordoff Robbins in Scotland for over 20 years, and the funds raised on the night via donations, auctions and games are vital in helping the charity to provide music therapy across the UK.

Whether it’s training the music therapists of the future, delivering music therapy sessions to those who need it most or undertaking groundbreaking research into the impact of music therapy, Nordoff Robbins’ believes in the value of music for all people in our society.

The audience in the venue, and at home, learned just how vitally important Nordoff Robbins is for people like 4 year old Josh who was born with a complex heart condition.

Josh is supported by CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) and receives weekly music therapy sessions via Zoom, as part of the partnership between CHAS and Nordoff Robbins.

The weekly sessions with his music therapist have brought Josh to life, growing his confidence and allowing him to express his creativity.

Talking about Nordoff Robbins’ music therapy sessions, Josh’s mum Claire said, “Josh’s smile during his music sessions is infectious, you cannot help but join in. The sessions allow our family protected ‘Josh-time’ to just enjoy watching him interact, develop and most importantly enjoy the music.”

Speaking about the event, Amy Macdonald said, “Thank you. It’s always nice to get awards but what is even nicer right now is being back in a big room full of people.

“I never thought this day would come. This is the most important evening like this that we have ever had for the Specsavers Scottish Music Awards and I hope you guys can raise as much money as possible. I’m so happy to be part of it. Thank you for having me and thanks for giving me such a beautiful award.”

Geoff Ellis, whose TRNSMT festival won an award said, “Thank you to the fans that came and made it one of the best festivals we’ve ever known.”

Graeme Clark, Wet Wet Wet added: "Music is a powerful thing. It's given us an amazing life and to see what it does to the kids at Nordoff Robbins - it's an important thing and very valuable."

Striving to make the event more inclusive, the event also included British Sign Language Performance.