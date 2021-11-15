A8 stretch in Glasgow to be closed for two nights

An A8 carriageway in Glasgow is to be closed for two nights.

The work starts on November 22.

Road users are being warned that the A8 westbound carriageway between Swinton Roundabout and Baillieston Cross will be closed for two nights, from 8pm to 6am.

The work starts on Monday, November 22, for road marking works.

The closures have been scheduled overnight to minimise disruption to traffic and are required to ensure road user and road worker safety whilst essential road marking works are undertaken.

Signed diversion routes will be in place.