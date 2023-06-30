More than half of the original police boxes still standing in the UK are in Glasgow

Walk around Glasgow for any length of time and you’ll eventually run into a Police Box - given your inclination you may do one of two things: think ‘wow, how very retro’ and move on with your day, or go into a full-blown Whovian meltdown as you comb the streets for any sign of the good doctor.

Yes it’s no secret that the iconic police boxes bear a striking resemblance to Doctor Who’s favourite mode of transportation, the TARDIS. In-universe they explain that the TARDIS is actually meant to blend in with whatever period it finds itself in, but it’s ‘chameleon circuit’ got jammed on earth in 1963.

As good an explanation as any, as these police boxes were ubiquitous throughout the 20th century all over the UK - but why do so few remain? And why are over half of the remaining original police boxes still in Glasgow?

The police boxes were used in effect as miniature police stations - a small box where police officers could fill in reports, take lunch breaks, and even temporarily detain ne’erdowells until transport arrives to support the bobby on the beat. The light on the top would even flash when a police officer was required to phone the Police Station.

Most Police Boxes were blue, except in Glasgow, where they were all red - they were painted blue in the 1960’s due to the prolific popularity of the blue TARDIS of Dr. Who.

In 1994, Strathclyde Police decided to scrap the remaining Glasgow police boxes. However, owing to the intervention of the Civil Defence & Emergency Service Preservation Trust and the Glasgow Building Preservation Trust, some police boxes were retained and remain today as part of Glasgow’s architectural heritage.

Nowadays the police boxes have been transformed into miniature dispensaries for food, drinks, coffee, falafel and even CBD products by the enterprising people of Glasgow - we like to imagine that’s just the Doctor coming back to try out new business ventures in Glasgow though.

Take a look below at our list of surviving Police boxes in Glasgow - you can use this Police Box map to find the last remaining Police boxes all over the UK!

1 . Police Box on Buchanan Street One of the most visible Police Boxes in Glasgow, you can find it right smack bang in the middle of Buchanan Street - a very handy stop for any Police officer of the 20th century

2 . Police Box on WIlson Street Over in the Merchant City we have this charming Police Box, it was previously used to sell falafel, but since 2018 has lay dormant.

3 . Police Box on London Road This lonely Police Box between Trongate and the Gallowgate doesn’t get much attention - but sticks out as much as it blends in with the small park behind it

4 . Police Box on Cathedral Street This was the last surviving red Police Box in Glasgow - until it was painted blue in the 2000’s, long after the original swathe of blue paint in the 60’s. It’s currently operated by Copperbox Coffee, and proves popular with tourists visiting Glasgow Cathedral & Necropolis.