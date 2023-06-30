TARDIS Police Boxes of Glasgow: All the surviving ‘TARDISES’ of Glasgow and where to find them
More than half of the original police boxes still standing in the UK are in Glasgow
Walk around Glasgow for any length of time and you’ll eventually run into a Police Box - given your inclination you may do one of two things: think ‘wow, how very retro’ and move on with your day, or go into a full-blown Whovian meltdown as you comb the streets for any sign of the good doctor.
Yes it’s no secret that the iconic police boxes bear a striking resemblance to Doctor Who’s favourite mode of transportation, the TARDIS. In-universe they explain that the TARDIS is actually meant to blend in with whatever period it finds itself in, but it’s ‘chameleon circuit’ got jammed on earth in 1963.
As good an explanation as any, as these police boxes were ubiquitous throughout the 20th century all over the UK - but why do so few remain? And why are over half of the remaining original police boxes still in Glasgow?
The police boxes were used in effect as miniature police stations - a small box where police officers could fill in reports, take lunch breaks, and even temporarily detain ne’erdowells until transport arrives to support the bobby on the beat. The light on the top would even flash when a police officer was required to phone the Police Station.
Most Police Boxes were blue, except in Glasgow, where they were all red - they were painted blue in the 1960’s due to the prolific popularity of the blue TARDIS of Dr. Who.
In 1994, Strathclyde Police decided to scrap the remaining Glasgow police boxes. However, owing to the intervention of the Civil Defence & Emergency Service Preservation Trust and the Glasgow Building Preservation Trust, some police boxes were retained and remain today as part of Glasgow’s architectural heritage.
Nowadays the police boxes have been transformed into miniature dispensaries for food, drinks, coffee, falafel and even CBD products by the enterprising people of Glasgow - we like to imagine that’s just the Doctor coming back to try out new business ventures in Glasgow though.
Take a look below at our list of surviving Police boxes in Glasgow - you can use this Police Box map to find the last remaining Police boxes all over the UK!