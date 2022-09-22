Great British Bake Off series 13 is currently airing on Channel 4.

The Great British Bake Off is back, and has everyone craving all the delicious baked goods they see on their screens, especially after week one’s cake week.

Baking is a huge part of British culture, everyone has their own individual taste, and some cities have baked goods associated with their history.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Manchester it’s the classic Eccles cakes and for Derbyshire it’s Bakewell Tarts, but what about Scotland as a whole?

Do any of these cakes take your fancy?

Well look no further, as Cutter & Squidge has revealed each region’s favourite cake flavour.

The study found 20% of people admit to eating cake every week with a further 25% saying they eat it 2-3 times a week.

Almost one in three of the nation confess to eating cake as a regular treat in-between meals, however the majority of those in Scotland and the North wait until the traditional afternoon tea-time before indulging.

So, what is Scotland’s favourite type of cake? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Scotland’s favourite cake?

Cutter & Squidge’s research found that Scotland’s favourite cake is chocolate cake.

The study found that Scottish people had the sweetest tooth and enjoyed indulging in chocolate cake. They are also big fans of cherry-flavoured treats.

What are the UK’s favourite cakes?

The top cakes by region are:

North West – Victoria Sponge, Lemon Drizzle

North East – Madeira, Victoria Sponge

West Midlands – Cherry, coffee

East Midlands – Lemon Drizzle, fruit based

Wales – Carrot, Lemon Drizzle

South West – Walnut and coffee, caramel

South East – Fruit based, Lemon Drizzle

Yorkshire – Bakewell Tart, Victoria Sponge

East Anglia – Chocolate, Lemon drizzle

Scotland – Chocolate, Cherry

N Ireland - Dried fruit,

London – Variety small cakes, vegan

Annabel Lui, founder of Cutter & Squidge explained that Brits are huge cake-lovers and love experimenting with the flavours of their sweet treats.

Lui said: “Brits love their cakes and are becoming more adventurous in their choices. We are buying and eating more cakes than ever.

“The study shows how classic cakes are as popular as ever but also how new style cakes are increasingly popular and we are finding new ways of ordering cakes, whether by delivery or online.”