From the Necropolis to the Cathkin Braes - here’s the best spaces to enjoy the sun in Glasgow!

For seemingly the first time this year, the sun has reared its warm yellow head over the city of Glasgow - and when the sun’s out, you never know when it’s likely to leave, so you better make the most of it.

It’s not often that the interstellar gas giant decides to shine on Glasgow, but what a feeling it is when it does. You might even pass someone in the street and see them smiling to themselves, unheard of!

To save you that decision anxiety when the sun next decides to make an appearance in Glasgow, we put together this list of the best green spaces in the city.

1 . Botanic Gardens The Botanic Gardens offer a peaceful blend of green space, woodland walks and river walks by the River Kelvin. The Gardens are also home to two glasshouses, including the Kibble Palace, which houses plants from all around the world and marble statues (and Koi fish!)

2 . Linn Park As the second largest park in Glasgow, Linn Park is ideal for woodland and riverside walks.

3 . Glasgow Green Set by the River Clyde, Glasgow’s oldest park is great for all the family with the People’s Palace, a museum dedicated to the social history of Glasgow, playparks and walks by the river. There are many beautiful sites to visit, including the largest terracotta fountain in the world and the city’s most unusual building, Templeton on the Green. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Photo: Christopher Furlong

4 . Glasgow’s Queens Park Queen’s Park boasts one of the city’s finest views. Circled by the trendy local neighbourhoods of Shawlands and Battlefield, the park also features the Scottish Poetry Rose Garden, an amphitheatre, which hosts various events, a play park and a large boating pond. Photo: Discover Glasgow