The mullet is back baby - relive the 80s with us as we show off the top 5 hairdressers for mullet hairstyles in the city

There’s strikes all over the country, Kate Bush was back in the charts not long ago, and the mullet is back? You’d be forgiven for thinking we’re living through the 80’s all over again.

You heard us right, the mullet is in fashion- and doubt you’ve seen trendy young professionals and students all over the city sporting the look.

Even so - walk into your local hairdresser and ask for a mullet and you’ll see the funny look you get from your stylist, who no doubt was expecting to cut yet another short back and sides.

Whether it’s curly or straight; long or short, be the envy of your pals when they realise your haircut automatically makes you the coolest person in the room.

Fancy donning a more retro look for the 2023? We put together this list of the top 5 barbers, salons, and hairdressers in Glasgow for mullet hairstyles to help allieviate your decision anxiety over your next haircut.

1 . Mohair - Saltmarket One for the fellas now - according to their website, Mohair is ‘arguably the best place for a man’s haircut in the West of Scotland.’ The brand was founded back in 2004 to bring ‘innovation and quality’ to men’s haircuts - and with a record of being open in the city for nearly 20 years - they must be doing something right.

2 . Twisted Sister - Drygate Twisted Sister has been open in the city for 10 years - and it’s not hard to see why. A Twisted Sister haircut and colour is ‘utterly distinctive in a way that’s precisely tailored to the individual.'

3 . Nineteen - Merchant City Nineteen on Wilson Street have won awards for their hair services - and boast some incredible barbers on their roster with experience in cutting mullets, cropped, and fade hairstyles

4 . Curlach Curlach specialises specifically in curly hair and offers an ‘eco-friendly, non-toxic, and inclusive’ environment in the Southside - hosting stylists with decades of experience in fashion shows across the world