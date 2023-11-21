Christmas is a magical time for kids - here are the best toy shops in Glasgow this Christmas

We all want the best for our kids at Christmas - even as we face a cost of living crisis - we want the festive season to be a magical time for them, and there's no Christmas scene more memorable then getting let loose in a toy store.

That's why today we wanted to compile a list of the best toy stores around Glasgow - there's a wide range of toy shops catering to different sub-cultures, so no matter what the little one in your life is into, you're bound to find the perfect gift just for them.

A toy shop may just be like any other boring old shop to the grown ups amongst us, but to wee Glaswegian children, it's a wonderland - infinite possibilities, all the latest toys, games, and more. Going on a family outing to the toy shop is one of the best traditions any family could have.

These are the best toy shops in Glasgow to visit this Christmas.

1 . The Big Top (Late 80’s/early 90’s) This Glasgow institution on Charing Cross looks like it could be plucked straight from the Victorian era, but in reality - the shops been run by the same family for the last 30 years! Still a fantastic innings though. Forget Hamley’s and ForbiddenPlanet - The Big Top eschews the more modern toy and gaming shops for a more traditional state of affairs, from teddies to puppets to board games and everything in between!

2 . Tam Shepherd’s Trick Shop(1886) All Glaswegians know it well, Tam Shepherd’s Trick Shop is the oldest joke and magic shop in the UK, and sparked the imaginations of many young men and women interested in mischief and magic. It was opened in 1886 by Tam Shepherd before the Walton family took over - who still run the shop to this day!

3 . Lego Shop Slightly on the pricier side these days - but always a great gift for a young girl or boy. Building a Lego set with family is a fantastic Christmas Day activity, and a much safer option for festive familial cohesion as compared to the traditional board game.

4 . Hamleys Hamleys really give it their all at Christmas - going all out with the decorations. Going to the shop is an experience and of itself, with kids (and maybe even older, middle aged kids) getting the chance to interact with all the toys, race tracks, and gadgets they've got set up around the shop.