Here is all the information you need to know about parking your car at Glasgow Airport for when you next go to check in for your flight

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parking your car is probably one of the least interesting things to have in mind when using an airport, but it is also one of the most important.

When leaving your vehicle to jet off elsewhere, whether that be for work or pleasure, you want a piece of mind.

Where can I park my car at Glasgow Airport?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport has long stay, short stay and fast track car parks for customers to use.

Long Stay:

The Long Stay car park is located a five minute shuttle bus ride from the terminal and is the cheapest option for parking.

If pre-booked, you can simply drive up to the barrier which will open once your vehicle registration has been scanned.

Turn up prices for the Long Stay Track Car Park are listed below:

1 day (£30)

2 days (£41)

3 days (£46)

4 days (£52)

Each additional day or part thereof thereafter (£12)

To book for the long stay car park and for more information, click here

Short Stay:

The short-stay car park is located directly opposite the terminal, roughly a two or three minute walk.

You can park your car undercover and stroll directly over to the terminal, park your car securely in our multi-story building.

There’s no need to hand over your keys, either.

The Departure Lounge at Glasgow Airport

Turn up prices for the short stay car park are listed below:

Up to 20 minutes (£5)

Up to 60 minutes (£7)

Up to 90 minutes (£10.50)

Up to 2 hours (£12.50)

Up to 3 hours (£15)

Up to 4 hours (£21)

Up to 24 hours (£36)

Each additional day or part thereof thereafter (£26)

To book in advance, click here

Fast Track Parking

Fast Track Parking is the airport’s most exclusive parking product offering, created for convenience.

This parking option is ideal for those departing from Glasgow Airport for a short break or business trip.

It is also located just a 1-2 minute walk from the terminal.

For pre-booked parking, simply drive up to the barrier and wait for your registration to be scanned.

If a ticket is not printed automatically, press the button. Park undercover and head over to the terminal.

For a Roll up parking, drive up to the barrier. If a ticket is not printed automatically, press the button.

Turn up prices for the Fast Track Car Park are listed below:

1 hour (£8.80)

90 minutes (£14.30)

Up to 3 hours (£20.80)

Up to 6 hours (£33.80)

Up to 1 day (£42)

Up to 2 days (£75)

Each additional day or part thereof thereafter (£35)

To book in advance, click here

For each of the car parks, the airport suggests that booking in advance can save up to 60%.

Can I get a discount code for the car park?

It is possible to get a 5% discount at Glasgow Airport car parks by filling out a form on the airport’s website.

After filling out the form, you will be emailed an exclusive discount code.

You can then click on the link to get the code to use through the booking process.

The discount will be automatically taken from the cost of your parking.

Are discounts available for all the types of car parks?

A discount is available for Long Stay, Short Stay and Fast Track car parks at the airport.

A Discount Code is provided for the Long Stay, a Promo Code for Short Stay and Voucher Codes for Fast Track car parks.