Fundraiser walking West Highland Way for Glasgow Street Aid

A fundraiser is to walk the West Highland Way to raise funds for an organisation that helps keeps Glaswegians safe at night.

James Percy has set up a fundraising page ahead of his walking challenge, as he aims to raise as much money as possible to support Glasgow Street Aid.

He posted on the fundraising page: “If you are able to sponsor me to help raise some much needed funds for a small, local charity then I’d be really grateful.

The Glasgow Street Aid team are based on Argyle Street.

“All those in the charity are volunteers who are out on the streets of Glasgow until 4am providing medical and welfare support to those in need.”

What is Glasgow Street Aid?

The organisation was set up by volunteers during the pandemic. They provide first aid, support or even just an arm round the shoulder, whether that’s helping someone who has been in a fight, had too much to drink, or just needs a hand getting home.

They have already responded to more than 1000 incidents since starting.

We spent a night out with Glasgow Street Aid last year to find out more about the help they provide.

Donate