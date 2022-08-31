Jet2 announces new discount winter destinations flying from Glasgow airport

The airline has announced some new additions to its winter 22/23 line-up.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jet2 has announced the sale of eight leisure city break destinations departing from Glasgow airport.

The three new leisure city destinations on sale flying from Glasgow airport are: Rome (up to two weekly flights), Krakow (up to two weekly flights), and Prague (up to two weekly flights).

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal takes place over the winter 23/24 period, stretching all the way to February half-term - and introduces new weekend and mid-week services, alongside ‘customer friendly flight times’.

When booking a city break, customers can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks - available for as low as a £60 per person deposit.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg free hold luggage and 10kg of free cabin baggage, as well as a choice of 2-5-star hotels in central locations.

Jet2 was named as one the top-rated airlines for customer satisfaction, according to the UKCSI published by the Institute of Customer Service.

In addition, flight data published by leading travel intelligence company OAG revealed that Jet2.com was the only UK airline not to cancel any flights during the busy month of July.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “There is a lot of demand for city breaks next winter, as we know people are looking to book further ahead.

“As always, we want to deliver what our customers and independent travel agent partners want, so have put on sale a fantastic selection of city break destinations to choose from in Winter 23/24.

“As well as launching two new routes from London Stansted Airport to Athens and Rome, the expanded programme means we are offering services to Athens year-round from Manchester Airport and hundreds of thousands of seats to other popular city break destinations.