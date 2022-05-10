The 2022 TripAdvisor Traveller Awards have been announced - and two Scottish businesses have made the list.

Following the earlier 2022 releases of the Best of the Best Destinations and Beaches, this latest community-powered ranking reveals the most-loved hotels around the world, just in time for a busy summer travel season.

How the awards work: The 2022 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period from 1 January, 2021 through 31 December, 2021.

The awards include 11 subcategories of accommodations to reflect the tastes and needs of a broad range of travellers. This year there are three new ones to delve into: Out of the Ordinary, Hotels on the Water and Mountain Lodges & Resorts.

“We know that travel is not a one-size-fits-all approach, so the Travellers’ Choice Awards have you covered–no matter what type of trip you’re planning,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer, Tripadvisor.

“Winners for 2022 span six continents and 90 countries, ranging from cave hotels to overwater bungalows to castles and even family-owned B&Bs. Browse through these winners for a dose of wanderlust along with recommendations from the best guides in the world: other travellers.”

What Scottish hotels were named in the 2022 awards?

For those looking for an award-winning staycation this summer, two Scottish businesses were named in the 2022 awards. Close to Glasgow, No.26 By The Sea in Oban was named in 25th place in Hottest New Hotels and was the only UK entry in this category.