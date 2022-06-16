TripAdvisor have announced their annual list of the best attractions across the globe - here are the best experiences for travellers near Glasgow.

Travel is back for the summer of 2022 with restrictions a thing of the past many people are thinking about booking a long-awaited holiday.

Every year TripAdvisor creates a list of the world’s very best attractions to make planning trips away easier.

They rank the world’s best beaches, food experiences and bucket list attractions. Winners are chosen based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews.

While none of this year’s awards were Glasgow based, we take a look at five in Scotland that ranked for 2022.

The Chocolatorium Chocolate Tour, Edinburgh

The Chocolatorium Chocolate Tour has been ranked third in the experience category in the UK and Channel Islands and second in best Top Food Experiences worldwide.

Based in Edinburgh, the immersive experience shows guests how to make their own chocolate.

The 90 minute workshop sees guests experiment with a range of Scottish chocolates to create a unique bar to take home.

Groups of up to 12 can taste whacky flavours such as haggis, chilli and gin.

There are over 30 flavours to choose from and the workshop includes a fascinating lesson on the history of chocolate in Scotland.

Address: 3 Cranston Street, Edinburgh, EH8 8BE

Tickets start at £19.50 - more information here.

The Mountebank Comedy Walk of Edinburgh, Edinburgh

The Mountebank Comedy Walk of Edinburgh came sixth in the experience category in the UK and Channel Islands.

A professional comedian takes a group of travellers around Old Town - they provide fascinating facts, heaps of history and plenty of jokes.

The tour is two hours in length and will stop at iconic locations such as Monkey Barrel Comedy Club, The Royal Mile, Mercat Cross, St Giles’ Cathedral, Writers’ Museum, Edinburgh Castle and Greyfriars Kirkyard.

Address: The tour starts at Monkey Barrel Comedy, 9-12 Blair Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QR.

Groups of up to 20 can book the experience from £19 each - more information here.

The Royal Mile is just one of the locations on the Mountebank Tour.

Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

The historic castle is over 900 years old.

Whilst not on the official world wide lists that the TripAdvisor awards produce, Edinburgh Castle still received the Travellers’ Choice stamp of approval in 2022.

The iconic landmark is a must see when visiting the capital city of Scotland.

Guests can explore the 900 year old castle in a variety of ways - there are tours led by experts, cafe’s and tea rooms to enjoy and heaps of history to learn.

Address: Castlehill, Edinburgh, EH1 2NG.

Find out more information here.

Further afield

Inverness Bike Tour, Inverness

This attraction ranked 19th in the Top Nature and Outdoor Activities category.

The two hour guided bike tour takes guests around the waterways of Inverness - showing off the region’s best attractions.

The bike ride passes Inverness Castle, River Ness, Cavell Gardens, Ness Islands, Inverness Botanic Gardens, Caledonian Canal and Merkinch Local Nature Reserve.

Part of the tour includes bird watching for local species such as the Grey Heron, Kingfisher and Curlew Oyster Catcher.

Address: Inverness Bike Tours, 5-7 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NE.

Bikes and helmets are provided in the purchase of a ticket - which start at £29 - more information here .

The tour takes guests down the scenic route of the canal.

Blair Athol Distillery, Pitlochry

Scotland is known for its world famous whisky so it’s no surprise that this tipple themed attraction has been awarded a Traveller’s Choice badge for 2022.

The distillery is situated in the foothills of the Grampian mountains and uses water from the Blair Athol to make its mellow whisky.

Visitors to the distillery can enjoy guided tours around the functioning site as well as tastings of their whisky.

Find out more here.

Address: Perth Road, Pitlochry, PH16 5LY