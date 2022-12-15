TRNSMT have debuted their first ever festive choir for Christmas 2022!

The TRNSMT choir is making its official debut on the streets of Glasgow this weekend, serenading shoppers with surprise festive renditions of headliner hits and gifting tickets to the first to find them.

For many, carolling is an important staple in the run up to Christmas, but research shows that almost half (46%) of 18 to 29 year olds have never sung a classic carol in their lives.

Bringing the tradition back with a modern twist, TRNSMT has partnered with award-winning choir group SoundSational to set up impromptu performances in five spots across both Glasgow city centre with songs from headliner acts including Pulp, Sam Fender and Becky Hill - while raising money for an amazing cause.

Getting fans into the festive spirit, TRNSMT will give the first person to find the choir a pair of free tickets for next year’s festival if they shout “Give me the gift of TRNSMT” - the perfect Christmas present for any music lover.

Those lucky enough to catch the pop-up performances will also be able to donate SoundSational’s music academy, which offers coaching and support for budding singers across the central belt.

Susan Kerr, communications manager at DF Concerts, said: “It’s crazy to think that so many 18-29 year olds have never sung a Christmas carol - it’s a lovely Christmas tradition that evokes such happy memories for so many. That’s why we wanted to bring a modern choir to Scotland, to bring that joy back to our streets but with a fun, TRNSMT twist. The 2023 lineup is a cracker, and the tunes deserve to be enjoyed year round.

“If you’re not able to catch the carollers in action, we’ll hopefully see you next year to hear these hits from the artists themselves, so why not give the gift of TRNSMT to loved ones, this Christmas.”

SoundSational is an award-winning, not for profit community arts organisation.

The TRNSMT Christmas choir will serenade shoppers on the streets of Glasgow this year

Tommy Chambers, managing director at Soundsational Community Music, said: “We’re so excited to be TRNSMT’s first ever choir and can’t wait to spread some festive cheer this weekend, with a bit of pop and rock thrown in.

“Music plays such an important role in bringing people together, from neighbourhood performances to sold-out festivals, and it’s really special that TRNSMT is encouraging donations to our community choir by creating stages for us across Edinburgh and Glasgow in the run up to Christmas.”