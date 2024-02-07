Two walks at popular beauty hiking spot near Glasgow named amidst the 20 best walks in the UK
Two walks at a popular beauty spot near Glasgow have been named amongst the top 20 walks in UK.
The two rambling spots up by Loch Lomond are popular with hikers across Glasgow and beyond, they are: Loch Katrine and Ben Lomond. Other routes in Scotland include Ben Macdui and Cairngorm and Cateran Trail. The list, compiled by the outdoor experts at GO Outdoors, includes walks from an array of UK areas.
The team have provided the route and details such as the grade, terrain and distance of each hike so that you can find the perfect one for your ability. Ben Lomond is classified as an 'easy route' at 6.3km with mountainous terrain, while Loch Katrine is categorised as a 'moderate' route at 21km looping around the loch.