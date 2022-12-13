Even if you’ve got the hardest cat in Glasgow, they still get cold - here’s some tips to keep your cat safe in this awful weather.

As the United Kingdom and Glasgow gets battered by round after round of arctic blasts - it’s understandable to worry about what your cat’s getting up to and if they’re safe out in the incredibly cold weather.

It begs the question, should pet owners be letting their cats out at all as the Met Office issues yellow and amber weather warnings across Scotland. While it seems obvious you shouldn’t let your cat out in gale force winds, when it comes to the cold it’s a bit more unclear - they have their own wee coat on at all times after all.

Advertisement

Like humans, cats are susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite if the temprature dips down too low - with the weather we’re facing right now in Glasgow, outdoor cats should never be left outside overnight without avaliable heated shelter. Vets say you shouldn’t let your cat out for long periods of time if tempratures dip below seven degrees - and if the weather falls below zero, cats are at high risk of hypothermia, and should only be let out for very short periods of time.

Your cat’s coat and weight can also make a difference - hairless cats or cats that have been recently groomed / trimmed in any fashion should never be outside in colder weather - if you’ve got a hairless cat it’s recommended you get him a jumper even if he’s inside all the time. Their weight also comes into it - if you’ve got a big fat cat he’ll be a bit warmer than his skinnier feline friends, but is at a higher risk of getting stuck in the snow somewhere or other environmental dangers.

If your cat lives with any medical conditions - it’s best to have them kept inside for the winter - as the cold can severely impact an already sick cats health. The biggest risk of the cold is your cat catching hypothermia, which is noticeable when you see your cat shivering, hunched over, and seeking out warm spaces. The full list of symptoms are as follows:

Mental stupor or confusion

Dilated pupils

Difficulty breathing

Muscle stiffness

Low blood pressure

Slow heartbeat

Coma (in the most severe cases)

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you notice any of these symptoms in your cat - take them to a vet immediately. The RSPCA shared some tips to help your cat stay warm and cosy this winter - they wrote on their website:”Check your feline friend’s bedding is away from cold draughts and stays warm and dry.

“In the coldest months, it’s important that your cat has access to a warm environment, such as your home or another heated indoor area.”

If yourself or any of your neighbours are owners - make sure to check under your car every morning before you head off. In cold weather if cats can’t get back in their house or get stuck in the cold they might decide to take shelter under your car, including under the bonnet and wheel arches to soak up the warmth from the engine and tyres. It’s as simple as tapping your bonnet and checking the wheels before you start your car - the last thing you want is to flatten Mittens from the house up the road, talk about an awkward Christmas present.

In the winter it’s imperitive that you check your kittens for signs of rock salt (grit) and antifreeze poisoning. Grit is one of many Winter hazards for cats - even a small amount of pure salt can be dangerous for pets - ingestion can cause symptoms including thirst, vomiting, and lethargy, in severe cases there is a risk of convulsions and kidney damage - if you notice any of these symptoms, take your cat to a vet immediately.

Advertisement