A university accomodation provider has picked out a University of Glasgow society as the strangest in the UK.
From societies all about learning the rules of Quadball ( the sport formerly known as Quidditch) to a society all about hot chocolate - Abodus Student Living put together this list of the weirdest and most wonderful student societies the UK has to offer.
Take a look below at the strangest societies the UK has to offer including three from Scotland, and one from Glasgow.
1. Hot Chocolate Society (University of Edinburgh)
Brits are known for having a sweet tooth for all things chocolate, with about two-fifths of the population confessing to being true 'chocoholics'. The HotChocSoc at Edinburgh University is the ideal club for anyone who enjoys sipping a hot cup of cocoa. The only prerequisite for joining this exquisite society is to have a knack for milk, dark, or caramel chocolate – and if you like it in a mug, even better! Winters in the Scottish capital can get very chilly, so it’s no wonder the HotChocSoc is a favourite among students who want to keep warm during the colder months. The society focuses on good vibes and hot drink recommendations and throws in the regular café get-together, study sessions, and movie nights to unite social fun and sweet treats. Photo: Ria Ghei
2. Hide and Seek Society (Exeter University)
Let’s be honest – moving to a new city, studying for a degree, and kickstarting your professional career is all grown-up stuff. What if you are not ready to let go of those childhood blues? One of the quirkiest clubs out there is the Hide and Seek Society at Exeter University, a wholesome society for anyone looking to conserve their inner child. As well as meeting up for ‘Hide and Seek’ sessions, members get involved in many other classic games such as ‘Stuck in the Mud’ and ‘Grandma’s Footsteps’. Believe it or not, they even organise their very own Sports Day with competitions that bring back fond memories.
3. Quadball Society (University of Stirling)
Quadball was formerly Quidditch before JK Rowling's controversial transphobic comments on Twitter. Rather than flying about like Potter and pals, they scamper around on the ground instead with a broom between their legs. Apart from the name and the flying elements, all the rules are identical to those described in the books, with Britain’s brightest minds chasing a ‘quaffle’ (i.e., a volleyball) aboard an old stick.
4. 20 Minutes Society (University of Newcastle)
Standing as one of the most popular societies at Newcastle University, the 20 Minutes Society is a unique club that isn’t subject-bound, making it the right pastime for someone with infinite interests – or none at all! The premise of the society is based on creativity and spontaneity, as it aims to host an improvised and unpredictable social activity each week. Members simply receive a text message and email 20 minutes before the club’s weekly gathering, guiding them to a specific location where they will participate in impromptu events or activities. The 20 Minutes Society is also known for organising mystery holidays and weekend trips to cool locations such as Budapest, Zagreb, Krakow, and Amsterdam.
