1 . Hot Chocolate Society (University of Edinburgh)

Brits are known for having a sweet tooth for all things chocolate, with about two-fifths of the population confessing to being true 'chocoholics'. The HotChocSoc at Edinburgh University is the ideal club for anyone who enjoys sipping a hot cup of cocoa. The only prerequisite for joining this exquisite society is to have a knack for milk, dark, or caramel chocolate – and if you like it in a mug, even better! Winters in the Scottish capital can get very chilly, so it’s no wonder the HotChocSoc is a favourite among students who want to keep warm during the colder months. The society focuses on good vibes and hot drink recommendations and throws in the regular café get-together, study sessions, and movie nights to unite social fun and sweet treats. Photo: Ria Ghei