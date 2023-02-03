The designer lingerie brand is coming to Silverburn - alongside some exciting new restaurants

Glasgow’s leading retail and leisure destination, Silverburn, has announced a raft of new brands are set to join the centre, including Victoria’s Secret, Sunglass Hut and The Real Greek, with an exciting pipeline of more to come.

Iconic lingerie brand, Victoria’s Secret will take space within Next. The Real Greek deal marks its second Scottish restaurant and follows Doner Shack, which opened last year and has further expanded the food choices at Silverburn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deals reinforce Silverburn’s position as the city’s premium shopping, dining, and leisure destination. They build on the recent success of US store, Bath and Body Works which took concession space within Next at the end of last year and The White Company which saw shoppers flock to the luxury retailer when it opened over the festive season.

The new deals are part of wider investment plans for Silverburn and mark a strong start to the year, with more new stores primed to sign up for space over the coming months.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, commented: “These stores represent a real coup for Silverburn. They offer something brand new for the centre and also complement our existing offer, giving people more choice and a better experience every time they visit.

“However, this is just the start, and we have lots of good news coming up this year. We cannot wait to share it with our guests, as we work to bring even more new names to Silverburn.”

Advertisement

Only 15 minutes from the city centre and with over 4,500 free car parking spaces, Silverburn is one of the most accessible and attractive destinations in the city. Current retailers include Zara, Flannels, Next, M&S, Boots, Boss, Tag Heuer and JD Sports.

The new store will be at Silverburn shopping centre.

Advertisement