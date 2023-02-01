New ‘Insta-worthy’ restaurant to replace beloved Bearsden Italian restaurant

The new restaurant will replace the beloved Raffaele’s on Milngavie Road that closed last month

Oi Mamma, with its maximalist interiors and extravagant Italian dishes, is set to open in Bearsden, Glasgow on the former site of Raffaele’s.

The upcoming Milngavie Road project will replace he beloved Raffaele’s Restaurant - which closed doors for the last time in January. Called ‘Oi Mamma’ restaurant, which is set to open next Monday on February 8, will feature a flamboyant design infused with friendly Italian hospitality while honoring the strong, extroverted, and passionate nature of the much-loved Italians.

Called an ‘Insta-friendly eatery’ Oi Mamma aims to be an aesthetic Italian restaurant offering a ‘vibrant space’, combining style with hospitality. The design is set to be ‘bold and glamorous’, a space with ‘fun cuisine, signature cocktails, and lively atmosphere of Oi Mamma.’

A computer generated image of the potential storefront for Oi Mamma

Mixing classic Italian recipes with ‘a modern Mediterranean twist’, operators promise the dishes will consist of ‘playful, generous and authentic food.’

Dishes include: Nduja Hummus, Sourdough flatbread; Whole Lemon Sole on the bone served with Brown Butter, Shrimps, Samphire, Amalfi lemon and Tagliolini with Pecorino Basil & Creamy Burrata.

Every day, Oi Mamma’s kitchen will make fresh pasta, and a variety of pizzas will be available, all made with dough that has been proofed for 72 hours to maximise flavour and ensure a light and distinct crust.

Head chef Giovanni Di Camillo said; “We aim to honor the team’s traditional family roots and warm Italian hospitality while also celebrating the much-loved neighborhood’s personality. Our menu will be simple and flavourful, with classic Italian crowd-pleasers and a celebration of Italian produce”.

Oi Mamma is the first Italian focused restaurant brand from entrepreneurs Amalia Colaluca and Joe Lazzerini- the team behind The Loveable Rogue.

Raffaelle’s shut down last month - and is set to be replaced Oi Mamma’s

Since 2020, they have opened three restaurant concepts in Glasgow and the surrounding areas. Oi Mamma will open on February 8 2023 at 151-155 Milngavie Rd, Bearsden, G61 3D Scotland.