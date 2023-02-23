You know it’s a belter when the chorus is: ‘Chips and Cheese and Doner Meat - take her for a real treat’

Yesterday the video of a Buchanan Street busker took off on TikTok as users from across Scotland and the world unitedpraise the gentleman’s singing and lyrics.

The TikTok begins mid-way through the buskers song, as a passerby (@Melissamccrae) began filming after happening upon the performer while out in town. Armed with a semi-acoustic guitar, a puffer jacket, and a bobble hat - the busker hits out with the best patter he can think of in stunning musical form.

Presumably an original song by the busker, the tune focuses on how to impress a woman - with the first lyric we hear being ‘Don’t take your bird for a five course meal’ - backed with some heavy rock riffs backing the musicians singing.

Despite being wrapped up for a cold Winters night on a dreich Buchanan Street - the busker has a huge amount of stage presence - swinging himself and his guitar from side to side like a regular Jimmy Page.

Our personal favourite part of the tune has to be the chorus; ‘Chips and Cheese and Doner Meat - take her for a real treat’ - a type of lyrical genius only captured once in a generation.

Our close second has to be the ‘Steak Bake with a slight heat’ sung in a low dulcet tone. Buchanan Street punters were impressed, as many stopped to listen to the man’s tune, with one commuter giving a swift ‘on yersel ma man’ as he was passing by.

The response to the TikTok has already been explosive to say the least, uploaded last night (February 23), it already has 60k views and 3000 likes. Comments ranged from ‘Jack Black if he was Scottish’ to ‘Just Eat needs to hire this guy’ to ‘Dad please come home’.

If you know this busker’s name - let us know in the comments!

To watch the full TikTok, check it out below!

