Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023: All 80 restaurants in Glasgow up for awards - from outstanding restaurant of the year to sushi restaurant of the year
We put together all 80 restaurants in Glasgow featured in the nominations for the Scottish Restaurant Awards
The Scottish Restaurant Awards, a prestigious annual event that recognises the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland, has announced its finalists for 2023.
Following the voting process where the public considered everything from food quality to service and ambiance, the finest restaurants and dining establishments in Scotland have been shortlisted in various categories.
The winners of each category will be announced at the ceremony, which will take place in Glasgow later this year
The Scottish Restaurant Awards celebrate the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland. The awards aim to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of restaurants, chefs, and their teams in delivering exceptional dining experiences to customers.
The awards also provide an opportunity to showcase the diversity and quality of Scottish cuisine, which is known for its use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. By recognising outstanding restaurants and dining establishments in Scotland, the awards help to raise the profile of the Scottish food and hospitality industry and contribute to its ongoing growth and success.
A spokesperson for The Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023 said: “The Scottish Restaurant Awards are an amazing opportunity to celebrate and showcase the very best and diverse range in Scottish dining. With Mediterranean, Japanese, Nepalese and Mexican restaurants amongst others, Scotland is a real paradise for foodies.
“We are thrilled to announce our finalists for 2023 and look forward to revealing the winners at the awards ceremony. Congratulations to all the finalists and good luck!”
32 categories featured Glasgow entries in the nominations for the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023, they include:
- Scottish Restaurant of the Year
- Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year
- Burger Restaurant of the Year
- Noodles Restaurant of the Year
- Hotel Restaurant of the Year
- European Restaurant of the Year
- Spanish Restaurant of the Year
- Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year
- Italian Restaurant of the Year
- Turkish Restaurant of the Year
- Lebanese Restaurant of the Year
- Restaurant Team of the Year
- Curry Restaurant of the Year
- Pizza Restaurant of the Year
- Indian Resaurant of the Year
- Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year
- Chinese Restaurant of the Year
- Japanese Restaurant of the Year
- Nepalese Restaurant of the Year
- Thai Restaurant of the Year
- Mexican Restaurant of the Year
- Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
- Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
- Buffet Restaurant of the Year
- Outstanding Restaurant of the Year
- Best World Cuisine
- Street Food Restaurant of the Year
- Seafood Restaurant of the Year
- Family Restaurant of the Year
- Best of Glasgow
- Sushi Restaurant of the Year
- Diner of the Year
The finalists of The 2nd Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023 are listed below!