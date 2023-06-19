We put together all 80 restaurants in Glasgow featured in the nominations for the Scottish Restaurant Awards

The Scottish Restaurant Awards, a prestigious annual event that recognises the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland, has announced its finalists for 2023.

Following the voting process where the public considered everything from food quality to service and ambiance, the finest restaurants and dining establishments in Scotland have been shortlisted in various categories.

The winners of each category will be announced at the ceremony, which will take place in Glasgow later this year

The Scottish Restaurant Awards celebrate the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland. The awards aim to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of restaurants, chefs, and their teams in delivering exceptional dining experiences to customers.

The awards also provide an opportunity to showcase the diversity and quality of Scottish cuisine, which is known for its use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. By recognising outstanding restaurants and dining establishments in Scotland, the awards help to raise the profile of the Scottish food and hospitality industry and contribute to its ongoing growth and success.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023 said: “The Scottish Restaurant Awards are an amazing opportunity to celebrate and showcase the very best and diverse range in Scottish dining. With Mediterranean, Japanese, Nepalese and Mexican restaurants amongst others, Scotland is a real paradise for foodies.

“We are thrilled to announce our finalists for 2023 and look forward to revealing the winners at the awards ceremony. Congratulations to all the finalists and good luck!”

32 categories featured Glasgow entries in the nominations for the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023, they include:

Scottish Restaurant of the Year

Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year

Burger Restaurant of the Year

Noodles Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Restaurant of the Year

European Restaurant of the Year

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year

Italian Restaurant of the Year

Turkish Restaurant of the Year

Lebanese Restaurant of the Year

Restaurant Team of the Year

Curry Restaurant of the Year

Pizza Restaurant of the Year

Indian Resaurant of the Year

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year

Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Nepalese Restaurant of the Year

Thai Restaurant of the Year

Mexican Restaurant of the Year

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Buffet Restaurant of the Year

Outstanding Restaurant of the Year

Best World Cuisine

Street Food Restaurant of the Year

Seafood Restaurant of the Year

Family Restaurant of the Year

Best of Glasgow

Sushi Restaurant of the Year

Diner of the Year

The finalists of The 2nd Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023 are listed below!

1 . Scottish Restaurant of the Year Cail Bruich - one of very few restaurants in the city restaurants with a Michelin Star - is shortlisted for best restaurant in Scotland.

2 . Scottish Restaurant of the Year Glaschu is also in the running for Scottish Restaurant of the Year! Pictured here is their Sunday Roast

3 . Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year The Merchant Chippie on High Street is shortlisted for Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023

4 . Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year Over in the West End, the Merchant has a competitor for Fish & Chips Restaurant on the year from Catch over on Gibson Street in the West End.

Next Page Page 1 of 20