Following the death of the Queen on September 8 earlier this year, it was unclear if Rangers would take down the photo of the long-standing monarch which hangs in the changing room.

The former Queen watched over generations of Rangers players through a portrait in the changing room ahead of every home game, but following her death it was unclear if Rangers staff would replace the portrait with one of King Charles.

Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait was hanging in the home changing room for 26 years - first getting placed on the wall at Ibrox by Graeme Souness when he took over as manager in 1986. However following the Queen’s death earlier this year, it was unclear if the football club would take down the framed image of their beloved Queen. Now, following a period of mourning, the club have changed the mounted wall portrait with one of King Charles looking particularly regal.

Advertisement

Some fans thought that the team would wait until the former Prince of Wales is officially coronated next year, however, on December 10 the Rangers FC account tweeted ‘God Save The King’ with the image of the new portrait on the wall.

The announcement was made on Saturday just ahead of Rangers facing off against Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly in the afternoon for Michael Beale’ s first match since replacing Gio van Bronckhorst as manager. It was a good day for Glasgow’s blue team, winning 3-0 against the Bundesliga side - perhaps spurred on by their royal overlooker, time will tell how Rangers fortune turns when Beale plays his first competitive match against Hibs at Ibrox.

A little known-fact is that there were actually two portraits of the Queen in the Ibrox changing rooms - one where the portrait of King Charles now proudly stands, and another standing above the exit of the changing room. The latter is still in place over the exit, and there is still a portrait of the Queen from her coronation in 1952.

Advertisement

Advertisement