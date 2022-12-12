Rangers have tweeted their condolences to the family and friends of life-long Rangers fan and Drill artist Tyler Green - or Trigga of Triple01s

Tyler Green (left) with fellow drill artist and second half of Triple01s in Rangers FC dressing room.

A 22-year old rapper with Glasgow-based drill band Triple01s has died at the age of 22 from bone cancer.

Tyler Green, who went by the stage name ‘Trigga’, was a member of Glasgow’s newest and most popular drill band, a subgenre of hip-hop that’s been huge in London for the last few years. Triple01s had only been in the scene for a year - but had already gained massive popularity in Glasgow and beyond - their hottest track on Soundcloud ‘LIVID’ has over 800k listens on the site.

Tyler was diagnosed with the cancer last year and underwent an amputation in May - but was soon told that his body was no longer responding to treatment. The young drill artist was just at the beginning of his incredibly promising career, he went into hospital on December 9, and passed at 2:20am on December 10.

Tyler Green - known in the drill scene as ‘Trigga’ of Triple01s - has died of bone cancer at the age of 22

Announcing the news, Triple01s wrote on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we announce Tyler passed peacefully with his closest loved ones by his side at 2:20am this morning. Surely, we belong to Allah and verily to Him do we return.

“A kid who touched every life he encountered in his journey through life, putting himself last before everyone he loved. It is indescribable to put into words the character he truly was. A fighter like no other.

“Even through his toughest battle yet he showed us all his willingness to win and fight like he did throughout his life.”

Tyler worked on new material ever since being diagnosed with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy - working on new tracks right up until he was taken from us on December 10. One of the artists ‘hardest’ tracks was ‘TRIGGA DONT CARE’ released last year. Triple01s latest track was ‘AYO’ - it’s unclear what will happen with the new track ‘ATTENTION’ - if Tyler finished the vocals it’s possible Triple01s could still release the drill track.

In a separate tweet, they revealed that Green was working on new material with the band while undergoing chemotherapy, sharing a video of him rapping in hospital and writing: “Through all of life’s trials and tribulations we never give up on the goal and our passion!

“Can’t wait for you all to hear what we have been creating (Trigga on chemotherapy in the process of creating the track ‘ATTENTION’).”

The drill artist was a life-long Rangers fan - being pictured at one point with Triple01s in the changing room at Ibrox. The official Twitter account of Rangers Football Club tweeted their commiseration, they wrote: “RIP Tyler. The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with Tyler’s family and friends.”

