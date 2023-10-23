Register
For Sale: Incredible & unique 5-bedroom Bearsden Art Deco detached villa for £725k

The Art Deco home in Bearsdenwas listed for sale this year

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:22 BST

A ‘magnificent’ Art Deco 5-bedroom home in Bearsden has been listed for sale, and was recently reduced on August 30 to the price of £725k.

The home occupies a ‘commanding elevated position’ on Rubislaw Drive in Bearsden with ‘attractive, well established gardens’.

It also boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2669 square feet of space.

The whole of the ground floor of the property comprises:

  • vestibule
  • reception hallway with storage
  • 35 feet living room/dining room
  • dual aspect family room
  • fitted kitchen with doors to conservatory
  • utility room with door to side garden
  • substantial downstairs bedroom and shower room

Off the upper landing there are:

  • four further bedrooms
Outside there is:

  • double garage
  • a driveway
  • attractive gardens
  • lawn
  • border plants and shrubs.
1. From the street

2. Entryway

3. Living Room

4. Dining room

