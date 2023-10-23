For Sale: Incredible & unique 5-bedroom Bearsden Art Deco detached villa for £725k
The Art Deco home in Bearsdenwas listed for sale this year
A ‘magnificent’ Art Deco 5-bedroom home in Bearsden has been listed for sale, and was recently reduced on August 30 to the price of £725k.
The home occupies a ‘commanding elevated position’ on Rubislaw Drive in Bearsden with ‘attractive, well established gardens’.
It also boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2669 square feet of space.
The whole of the ground floor of the property comprises:
- vestibule
- reception hallway with storage
- 35 feet living room/dining room
- dual aspect family room
- fitted kitchen with doors to conservatory
- utility room with door to side garden
- substantial downstairs bedroom and shower room
Off the upper landing there are:
- four further bedrooms
- family bathroom with four piece suite on the half landing.
Outside there is:
- double garage
- a driveway
- attractive gardens
- lawn
- border plants and shrubs.
