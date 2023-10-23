For Sale: Incredible & unique 5-bedroom Bearsden Art Deco detached villa for £725k

The Art Deco home in Bearsdenwas listed for sale this year

A ‘magnificent’ Art Deco 5-bedroom home in Bearsden has been listed for sale, and was recently reduced on August 30 to the price of £725k.

The home occupies a ‘commanding elevated position’ on Rubislaw Drive in Bearsden with ‘attractive, well established gardens’.

It also boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2669 square feet of space.

The whole of the ground floor of the property comprises:

vestibule

reception hallway with storage

35 feet living room/dining room

dual aspect family room

fitted kitchen with doors to conservatory

utility room with door to side garden

substantial downstairs bedroom and shower room

Off the upper landing there are:

four further bedrooms

family bathroom with four piece suite on the half landing.Outside, there is:

Outside there is:

double garage

a driveway

attractive gardens

lawn

border plants and shrubs.

1 . From the street The facade of the Art Deco home in Bearsden

2 . Entryway The entrance vestibule to the Art Deco home

3 . Living Room The living room of the property boasts a hearth fire and access to the rear garden

4 . Dining room The home has ample space for hosting and large families