A flat on Buchanan Street has just been reduced in price this week by property agents Rettie to offers over £250k.

Located right in the middle of Glasgow at the bottom of Buchanan Street, just off Argyle Street, the flat boasts its own private walled terrace spanning 23 ft.

The two bedroom apartments extends to over 720 square feet, and is situated in a 'tastefully refurbished' former Fraser, Sons & Co.’s drapers’ warehouse and store dating back to 1888.

Originally designed and built in Simplified Venetian Renaissance style by the architect James Thompson, the building houses Zara’s flagship Glasgow store and was 'cleverly renovated' in 2007 by Calmont Group into 41 luxury residential apartments built around a central courtyard and is suited to both 'lifestyle' buyers looking for a city centre apartment to live in or a great opportunity for investment in Glasgow strong rental market. Situated on the fourth floor, the apartment is both modern and contemporary, set back from the bustle of Buchanan Street it has a tranquil feel with the living space overlooking its own private south facing terrace accessed from both the main living space and bedroom two from full height glass patio doors.

The property has been well maintained and upgraded by its current owner, the accommodation is 'well proportioned and well designed', with a welcoming entrance hallway with excellent storage, open plan the living dining room spans over 20 ft and with modern kitchen set back from the main living space and separated by a breakfasting peninsula.

There are two double bedrooms with the master bedroom completed with a wall of fitted with wardrobes and an en suite shower room. Buyers can also expect: secure entry system, a walkway overlooking a central courtyard, a main bathroom with three-piece suite, and a kitchen with wall mounted units.

