The Barrowland Ballroom is one of Glasgow's most recognisable concert venues

Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom recently celebrated 40 years of gigs at the venue with some of the biggest names in the music industry having taken to the stage in the city's East End.

Although the original building was largely destroyed by fire in 1958, the ballroom reopened again on Christmas Eve 1960 with bands such as The Rolling Stones and The Kinks performing at the venue during the era.

The venue came back to life again in 1983 after Simple Minds recorded the video for their hit single Waterfront at the disused ballroom which signalled the beginning of a new chapter in the Barrowland story.

Over the years, the likes of David Bowie, U2, Oasis, The Smiths and The Clash have all performed at the venue with many of them having something to say about the incredible experience of performing at the ballroom.

1 . Alex Kapranos "When you see that sing flashing you think something exciting is about to happen. It's like going to the carnival seeing those lights in the distance." Photo: Ryan Johnston / ryanjohnstonco

2 . David Bowie "If these stars could talk they would tell thousands of stories."

3 . Sharleen Spiteri “If you get the Barrowlands going, you will never forget it for the rest of your life.”