Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit

92-year-old Inverclyde pensioner fulfils lifelong dream of riding motorbike for Children in Poverty

Margaret won an award last month for her commitment to raising funds for Children in Poverty!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST

A pensioner from Inverclyde has been named ‘Senior Community Champion of the Year’ thanks to her efforts in setting up a sponsored motorbike ride.

Margaret Sneddon, a tenant at Bield’s Crosshill Gardens, fulfilled a lifelong dream last year, riding on the back of a motorcycle to raise essential funds for Children in Poverty Inverclyde.

The former carer was nominated by the community for her continued outstanding fundraising efforts and was presented her award at a glamorous ceremony organised by the Greenock Telegraph last month (May).

Most Popular

Commenting on her award, Margaret said: “It means a lot to be recognised as Champion of the Year, I never would have expected it, it’s just incredible!

“I had so much fun with this fundraiser for Children in Poverty, they’re a wonderful charity that do so much for a worthy cause.

“Being able to tick something off my bucket list while raising funds was amazing.

“We have so many inspiring people in the community, and to celebrate the champions together was truly fantastic.”

Margaret Sneddon won the community champion award for her commitment to raising funds - which included a ride in a motorcycle!Margaret Sneddon won the community champion award for her commitment to raising funds - which included a ride in a motorcycle!
Margaret Sneddon won the community champion award for her commitment to raising funds - which included a ride in a motorcycle!

The sponsored event took place in June 2022 and raised money for Children in Poverty Inverclyde.

The local charity aims to help children and families who face daily challenges due to poverty, health, equality and participation.

Myra Higgins, Development Manager at Bield’s Crosshill Gardens, said: “No day is the same with Margaret, and she definitely deserves to be crowned Inverclyde Senior Community Champion of the Year.

“We’re very grateful to have Margaret at Crosshill Gardens, she’s an inspiration to fellow tenants and our staff and we can’t wait to support her next endeavour.”

Organised by the Greenock Telegraph and hosted by Jennifer Reoch, the award ceremony recognised the importance of community and the people that contribute and enrich the life of everyone in Inverclyde and the surrounding areas.

Bield is a housing and care charity committed to providing innovative, flexible and high-quality housing solutions and support for older people.

Bield Housing and Care has around 180 developments which facilitate independent living across Scotland.

Related topics:PensionerPovertyCommunityGlasgow