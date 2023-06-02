Here’s how the six schools rank in both a local and national level

These are the best performing state high schools in Inverclyde, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

The top performing school in Inverclyde this year in terms of academic attainment was Clydeview Academy in Gourock - which was ranked in the top 50 high schools in Scotland as the 48th highest achieving school.

Just 1 of 6 schools (16%) appeared in the top 50 - while 1 (16%) appeared in the bottom 50 - out of the 340 high schools in Scotland with attainment results avaliable.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from North Lanarkshire Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

These league tables are based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above , such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

This should serve as an insight to the school system in Inverclyde, and provide parents and students into the performance of their school.

1 . Clydeview Academy, Gourock 53% of students achieve 5 Highers or more. Ranked #48 in Scotland and #1 in Inverclyde. (Pic:Thomas Nugent)

2 . Notre Dame High School, Greenock 44% of pupils leave with 5 or more Highers. Ranked #98 in Scotland and #2 in Inverclyde.

3 . Port Glasgow High School, Port Glasgow 44% of students leave with 5 or more highers.#102 in Scotland and #3 in Inverclyde.

4 . St Columba’s High School, Gourock 38% of school leavers cohort left with 5 Highers or more. Ranked #153 in Scotland and #4 in Inverclyde.